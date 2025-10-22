PHC seeks govt response to plea against coal-fired power project in Kohat

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, its environmental protection agency and other officials, seeking their response to a plea that challenged construction of a coal-fired power plant by a leading cement manufacturer in Kohat district.

A bench consisting of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Wiqar Ahmad issued the order after preliminary hearing of the petition jointly filed by Mohammad Ziad Afridi and five other residents of Babri Banda area in Kohat, requesting the court to declare as illegal and unconstitutional construction of coal power plant (CPP) by Kohat Cement Factory in the area.

The petitioners sought declaration of the court to the effect that CPP was in violation of petitioners’ fundamental rights and Pakistan’s statutory and international obligations. They prayed that any ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC), if granted in that regard, should be set aside.

They requested the court to restrain respondents permanently from establishing, constructing or operating the CPP in Babri Banda village.

Petitioners claim the proposed scheme violates environmental laws

Moreover, they sought directives of the court for government, EPA, health department and other respondents to conduct a comprehensive, independent and transparent Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) with effective public participation, in accordance with Section 13 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Act (KPEPA), 2014, before undertaking any industrial expansion.

They requested the court to order constituting an independent expert commission, comprising environmental scientists, medical professionals and representatives of civil society, to assess health and environmental impacts of the existing cement plant and the proposed coal power plant on the health and safety of locality.

They have sought directives for government and its departments to implement National Climate Change Policy, 2021, Pakistan’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs 2021), and binding international conventions to which Pakistan is a party, particularly Paris Agreement.

The petitioners requested the court to order taking of immediate remedial measures for health and wellbeing of petitioners and inhabitants of the area including medical facilities, clean drinking water and pollution control mechanisms in Babri Banda.

Advocate Ali Gohar Durrani appeared for the petitioners and stated that Kohat Cement Company was a major Pakistani cement manufacturer with a presence in both domestic and export markets and had also established a standby power plant of 22.4-megawatt capacity.

He said that in 2025 it initiated construction of a CPP adjacent to the existing cement manufacturing facility. He said that the plant was intended to use coal as its primary fuel, which was a well-documented source of hazardous emissions including sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, mercury, particulate matter and carcinogenic compounds.

Mr Durrani stated that the petitioners; village and residential houses lied within 200 meters of the factory site and negligible buffer zone between heavy industrial activity and human settlement grossly violated environmental laws, zoning regulations and international best practices.

Even prior to the proposed coal plant, he claimed, residents of Babri Banda were already facing alarming level of health issues including heart diseases, respiratory infections, skin conditions and cancer. He referred to several national and international environment-related laws and conventions in support of his contentions.

He argued that KP Industrial Policy and Local Municipal Zoning Laws including KP Model Building Bylaws, 2017, required that whenever any heavy industrial project, such as coal, was to be undertaken, it was necessary that the same must be located away from any residential zone or an area categorised under urbanised village settlements.

Therefore, he said, the establishment of CPP within 200 meters of Babri Banda simply infringed those zoning restrictions.

He contended that Section 12 of Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997, and KPEPA, 2014, made it compulsory that whenever any such project was to be undertaken, the people of the locality must be taken into confidence.

Besides, he said, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process was to be undertaken. However, he added no such imperatives were adhered to.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025