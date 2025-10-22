Four matches held in Polo in Pink Cup

LAHORE: The favourites registered comfortable wins as four more matches were decided on the second day of the Polo in Pink Cup at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Omar Asjad and Paula Garibay scored three goals apiece to guide Townhouse to a convincing 9–6½ victory over Nurpur Bandobast. Mohammad Turab (two) and Ibrahim Naveed (one) also contributed to the winners’ tally. For the losing side, Taimur Hayat Noon struck four goals while Kristina added two.

Lahore Smart City also recorded an identical 9–6½ win against AOS. Agha Musa and Bilal Hayee were in superb touch, netting four goals each, while Zara Shah chipped in with one. Ayaan Salman (three) and Hamza Ejaz (two) were the main scorers for AOS.

In another match, Diamond Paints outplayed their opponents 9–3½, with Mir Huzaifa leading the charge by scoring four goals. Raja Jalal Arsalan added three, while Mir Shoaib Ahmed struck two. For the losing side, Umer Ashfaq and Jade Wheeler managed one goal each, along with a 1½-goal handicap.

Haroon Sharif Jewellers (HSJ) also secured a commanding 12–6 win over Master Paints. Hamza Mawaz starred with eight goals, while Sheikh Muhammad Farhad and Mian Abbas Mukhtar added two each. For Master Paints, Raja Temur Nadeem netted three goals, Emilia Garibay scored two, and Bilal Hayat Noon contributed one.

