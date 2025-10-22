PA adjourned over lack of quorum

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati on Tuesday adjourned the house’s session due to a lack of quorum without discussing a single item on the agenda.

The session continued just for five minutes as only a few out of 145 members of the house were present. Soon after the recitation of the Holy Quran, ANP lawmaker Arbab Usman drew the chair’s attention towards the lack of quorum.

Speaking on the floor of the house, he said that usually the session started two hours late but it’s good that today’s session started only 30 minutes late.

Mr Usman said that Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi had also taken notice of the issue in the previous session of the assembly but in vain.

“Unfortunately, only a few members of the house are present,” he said.

The chair adjourned the session till Friday.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025