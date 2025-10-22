E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Brussles to host Diamond League final

AFP Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:22am

PARIS: The final of the 2026 Diamond League season will take place in Brussels on Sept 4-5, it was announced on Tuesday.

Track and field’s elite one-day series, returning for its 17th season, will again feature athletes competing for points at 14 meetings in a bid to qualify for the final.

Meets will be held in 13 different countries on four continents.

Diamond League meetings, 2026:

May 8: Doha; May 16: Shanghai, China; May 23: Xiamen, China; May 31: Rabat; June 4: Rome; June 7: Stockholm; June 10: Oslo; June 26: Paris; July 4: Eugene, US; July 10: Monaco; July 18: London; Aug 21: Lausanne, Switzerland; Aug 23: Silesia, Poland; Aug 27: Zurich, Switzerland; Sept 4-5: Final, Brussels.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

