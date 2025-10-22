Four senior police officers transferred

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Tuesday transferred four senior officers including the head of the counter terrorism department (CTD).

A notification issued from the central police office stated that following the approval of the KP chief minister, the provincial police officer has transferred Shaukat Abbas PSP, BS-20, additional inspector general of police CTD and posted him commandant special security unit China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

It said that retired captain Jawad Qamar, PSP, BS-20, regional police officer Mardan has been transferred and posted AIG CTD.

Muhammad Suleman, PSP, BS-20, commandant SSU has been transferred and posted DIG special branch while Rabnawaz Khan, DIG special branch, has been transferred and posted RPO Mardan.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025