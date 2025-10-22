Forest hire ex-Everton boss Dyche

NOTTINGHAM: Nottingham Forest have appointed former Everton boss Sean Dyche as their new manager, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou.

Forest sacked Postecoglou barely 20 minutes after the final whistle blew in their 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea on Saturday, a loss that left the Midlands side 18th in the league standings with five points from eight matches.

Postecoglou’s Forest reign of just 39 days makes the Australian the shortest-serving permanent Premier League manager to be sacked mid-season.

Dyche, 54, has been out of work since January when he was sacked by Everton.

The Englishman’s most notable managerial achievements came during his decade-long tenure at Burnley from 2012 to 2022.

During that period, he guided them to promotion twice from the Championship, secured two top-half league finishes and led the club to European qualification for the first time in 51 years.

Former midfielder Tony Loughlan, who was part of Dyche’s coaching team at Watford and Burnley, has also joined the club.

Forest host Porto in the Europa League on Thursday before taking a trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

