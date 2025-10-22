E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Forest hire ex-Everton boss Dyche

Reuters Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:22am

NOTTINGHAM: Nottingham Forest have appointed former Everton boss Sean Dyche as their new manager, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou.

Forest sacked Postecoglou barely 20 minutes after the final whistle blew in their 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea on Saturday, a loss that left the Midlands side 18th in the league standings with five points from eight matches.

Postecoglou’s Forest reign of just 39 days makes the Australian the shortest-serving permanent Premier League manager to be sacked mid-season.

Dyche, 54, has been out of work since January when he was sacked by Everton.

The Englishman’s most notable managerial achievements came during his decade-long tenure at Burnley from 2012 to 2022.

During that period, he guided them to promotion twice from the Championship, secured two top-half league finishes and led the club to European qualification for the first time in 51 years.

Former midfielder Tony Loughlan, who was part of Dyche’s coaching team at Watford and Burnley, has also joined the club.

Forest host Porto in the Europa League on Thursday before taking a trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New captain
22 Oct, 2025

New captain

THE rumour mill had begun to churn last week; eventually matters became clear as the Pakistan Cricket Board ...
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
Smog season
22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

AS temperatures begin to drop, smog makes an unwelcome arrival in many parts of the country, particularly Lahore and...
Doha truce
Updated 21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan.
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...