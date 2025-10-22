E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Pakistan Open starts

Published October 22, 2025

LAHORE: Twenty-five matches of various categories were decided on the first day of the ninth Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Tournament here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy on Tuesday.

While veteran Aqeel Khan outplayed Mohammad Huzaifa 6-3, 6-4 in their men’s singles first-round match, Abubakr upset Shehzad Khan 3-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Other than men’s singles, matches of women’s singles, boys U-12, girls U-12 and boys/girls U-10 categories were also held.

Results:

Men’s singles: Abubakr bt Shahzad Khan 3-6, 6-4, 7-6; Muzammil Murtaza bt Saqib Hayat 7-5, 6-2; Aqeel Khan bt M. Huzaifa 6-3, 6-4; M. Shoaib bt Hassan Kamran 6-2, 6-0; Barkatullah bt Faizan Fayyaz 6-0 -- retired; Yousuf Khalil bt Murtaza Hassan 6-0, 6-0; M. Abid bt Heera Ashiq 6-1, 6-0; Mudassar Murtaza bt Ahmad Nael 7-5, 6-2; Ahmad Chaudhry bt Waqas Malik 6-3, 6-1; Talha Khan bt Imran Bhatti 7-5, 7-5; Ahmad Babar bt Sami Zeb Khan 6-0, 6-1; Hassan Riaz bt Zain Saeed 6-1, 6-1; Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Hassan Shaukat 6-1, 6-3; Jabir Ali bt Uzair Khan 6-3, 6-1; Haziq Areejo bt Ohad-e-Mustafa 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Women’s singles: Fajar Fayyaz bt WC Saima 6-0, 6-0; Maleeha Khalid bt Mashaal Mohammad 6-0, 6-0; Labika Durab bt Eesha Rabbi 6-2, 6-1; Hajra Sohail bt Sania Zahra 6-0, 6-1

Boys U-12: Mamnoon Bari bt Fahad Mustafa 4-0, 4-0; Daniyal bt Turab Bhatti 4-0.

Girls U-12: Zaina Abdullah bt Aimal Tariq 4-1, 4-0; Aiman Rehan bt Wajeeha Fatima 4-0, 4-1.

Boys/girls U-10: Aimal Tariq bt Wali Abdullah 6-4; Hadi Ali Rizwan bt Murtaza Monnoo; Mamnoon Bari bt Wajeeha Fatima 7-5; Wali M Hassan bt Murad Monnoo 6-3.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

