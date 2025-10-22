FC man acquitted in bribery case for want of evidence

KARACHI: An anti-corruption court on Tuesday acquitted for lack of evidence a Frontier Constabulary (FC) man in a case pertaining to allegedly taking a bribe from a deportee.

After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence counsel, Ghulam Shabbir Babar, Special Federal Anti-Corruption Court (Central-I) Judge Dr Shabana Waheed acquitted Mairaj Ahmed, as the prosecution failed to prove the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

“In view of the foregoing, the court holds that the prosecution has not proved, beyond reasonable doubt, the demand and acceptance of illegal gratification by the accused nor any attempt to influence the enquiry officer within the contemplation of S. 5(2) PCA-II read with S.162/109 PPC. The evidence, even taken at its highest, is insufficient to meet the legal threshold,” the court observed.

The court directed the jail authorities to release the accused if he was no longer required in any other case.

According to the prosecution, an FIR was registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the accused on the complaint of Inspector Shakeela Akhtar of the FIA.

The prosecution stated that in May, while posted as an FC personnel at the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle police station and performing duty at the lock-up, the accused, being a public servant, abused his official position by demanding and receiving Rs54,000 as illegal gratification from the deportee, Hammad Akram, through an Easypaisa account. He allegedly attempted to influence the inquiry officer, Inspector Shakeela, who was conducting an internal inquiry against him, and thus committed criminal misconduct by accepting the bribe.

It added that both oral and documentary evidence, including the bank statement reflecting the alleged transaction, served as purported proof against the accused.

However, while reasoning its decision to acquit the accused, the court noted that the record revealed there was no credible or direct witness to prove that the accused had allegedly demanded Rs54,000 from the deportee, Hammad Akram, adding that neither Hammad nor another witness recounted such a demand before the court.

“No trustworthy evidence shows that the accused knowingly accepted a bribe for a specific illegal favour. The recovery is procedurally doubtful and even if believed, is not intrinsically referable to a bribe. The electronic trail lacks proper certification and is unaccompanied by the testimonies of the alleged remitter or the beneficiary; nor is it buttressed by forensic phone analysis or contemporaneous communications,” the court observed.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025