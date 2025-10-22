Teenager dies as water tanker hits rickshaw

KARACHI: A teenage boy was killed and a man was injured when a water tanker hit a rickshaw in Orangi Town on Tuesday, police and rescue services officials said.

Traffic police said that the water tanker’s driver was involved in rash and negligent driving when he hit the rickshaw on Sharea Gaddafi. As a result, the rickshaw driver, Khair Mohammed, 25, and the boy, Javed Mohammed Isa, 12, fell from it and sustained critical injuries. They were transported to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead.

The errant driver managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the tanker that was set on fire by an angry mob, said Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan. He said the front portion of the heavy vehicle was completely destroyed in the fire.

In another incident, a six-year-old girl was killed in an accident in Baldia Town.

Saeedabad police said that the girl, Sidra Rasheed, fell from a moving rickshaw in Gulshan-i-Mazdoor near Kala Gate and a minibus (PE-7513) coming from behind ran over her. She died on the spot. The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. The police have arrested the driver, Arif and seized the minibus.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025