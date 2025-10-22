Seven killed as gangsters in disguise, ‘police informers’ clash in Qambar

LARKANA: In an apparent revenge for helping police kill notorious criminal Mondo Jatoi about a month back, his brother, Faddu Jatoi, along with his associates, attacked his rivals killing four of them, police and local journalists said on Tuesday.

The other side engaged the Faddu gang soon afterwards, killing him and two of his associates, they added.

Both the sides belonged to the Jatoi tribe, they said, adding that the violent attack and clash occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sajawal Junejo police station on Monday night.

Facts gathered from the area suggested that a notorious criminal, Gul Jan Jatoi alias Mondo Jatoi, was killed in a police encounter about a month ago in Faiz Mohammad Jatoi village by the Sanjar Bhatti police.

His brother, Fida Hussain Jatoi alias Faddu Jatoi believed that his rivals led by Hakim Jatoi had helped police locate his brother (Mondo) by providing information about his whereabouts.

On Monday night, Faddu and his associates disguised in women clothing and wearing burqa, drove into Ibrahim Jatoi village by a car using a secret route.

They barged into the home of Hakim Jatoi and gunned him down. Hakim’s associates and relatives are led by Hakim’s brother Sharif Jatoi and identify themselves as Sharif Jatoi group. While fleeing the village, the Faddu gang spotted Hakim’s two relatives, Manzoor Korai and Zameer Tunio, present at Bhand Chowk and shot them dead.

The Sharif Jatoi group challenged Faddu and his associates in a gun battle in the nearby Murad Jalbani village. In the ensuing gunfight, Faddu was killed but his associates carried out another attack on Sharif Jatoi group and killed three of its members, Allah Rakhiyo, 45, Deedar, 30, and Saleem, 17.

Sharif Jatoi told local journalists that two of the three slain men were his brothers-in-law. He said the body of Faddu Jatoi was taken away by his fleeing associates.

Local journalists claimed that a police force was called out from Sajawal Junejo and Sanjar Bhatti police stations to bring the situation under control, and alleged that it chose to stay away from the troubled spot near Unnar Bridge check point.

In the meantime, police personnel riding armored personnel carriers were also dispatched to the area from Warah police station but they arrived late, as the attackers had already fled the area.

After the whole episode, the police force were able to collect the bodies of Allah Rakhiyo, Deedar and Saleem and transport them to the Mirokhan Taluka Hospital using a police mobile van and a tractor-driven trolley.

Qambar-Shahdadkot SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai later ordered immediate transfer of Sajawal Junejo SHO Rahim Bakhsh Kalhoro to the Mirokhan police station. Mirokhan SHO Ali Hasan Mugheri was posted in his place.

The funeral prayers of the seven victims were held separately in their respective villages and they were later buried in their ancestral graveyards on Tuesday.

SSP Sadozai visited the Sajawal Junejo police station, where he told the media that the case would be registered when the bereaved families would approach the police for the purpose.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025