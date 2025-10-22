Bilawal condoles death of Agha Siraj Durrani with bereaved family

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari visited the Durrani family in the Kot Durrani area of Garhi Yasin taluka on Tuesday to offer his condolences on the demise of Agha Siraj Durrani, a former speaker of the Sindh Assembly.

Bilawal called on Agha Shahbaz Durrani, the son of the deceased PPP stalwart and expressed his profound grief and sorrow over his father’s death.

Agha Siraj’s brothers, Agha Shujauddin Khan Durrani, Agha Masihuddin Khan Durrani and Agha Rafiuddin Khan Durrani were also present.

The PPP chairman also met Agha Siraj Siraj’s nephews, Agha Mohammad Khan Durrani, Agha Hamza Khan Durrani, Barrister Agha Ali Khan Durrani and Barrister Agha Mustafa Khan Durrani to offer his condolences. He expressed his sympathies with Agha Siraj’s sons-in-law, Usman Mirza, Shaharyar Ajmal and Agha Arshad Khan Durrani.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prayed that the departed soul may rest in peace.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was accompanying Mir Nadir Ali Magsi, Khursheed Junejo, Sardar Mohammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, Jameel Soomro and other senior party colleagues.

Sharing his feelings with the bereaved family, Bilawal said that Agha Siraj Durrani endured hardship during the period of dictatorship but never deviated from the ideology of Bhuttoism. He said

Agha Siraj’s decades-long political and public services were unforgettable.

“The figures who paved the way for the new generation through their struggle should always remain alive in history,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025