Woman murders husband, four children before taking own life

SUKKUR: A woman shot dead her husband, their three sons, and daughter before taking her own life in their Khairpur home on Tuesday, police said.

The bodies were found inside their residence located within the jurisdiction of the A-Section police station.

The police were informed that six members of a family were found shot dead in their house. A heavy contingent reached the scene and shifted the corpses to the Khairpur Civil Hospital.

The victims have been identified as Naveed Arain, his wife Aqsa, their sons Moosa, Ali Sher, Ahmed Ali, and daughter Mubashira.

Police say Aqsa was angry over her spouse’s secret marriage

The police sealed the premises and collected evidence from the crime scene.

Khairpur SSP Hasan Sardar Niazi said Aqsa shot her husband and children while they were asleep, then took her own life.

Investigators discovered that sedative pills had been mixed into the family’s food by the deceased woman before the attack.

Before ending her life, Aqsa had reportedly informed her in-laws about what she had done. An audio recording of her has been recovered, in which she says that her late husband, Naveed, had secretly married another woman.

This marriage is being cited as the cause of the incident, the police said.

Earlier, DSP City Asadullah Bhatti told the media at the crime scene that the police were conducting a multi-faceted investigation, gathering evidence related to the incident.

Three killed in Shikarpur clash

In Shikarpur, three tribesmen were killed in a clash between two rival groups of Mahar and Jatoi clans within the remit of the Rustam police station on Tuesday.

Reports reaching here from the area suggested that both rival groups traded fire resulting in death of Nooral Jatoi and Ameer Jatoi.

Later armed persons, ridding on two motorcycles, shot dead a man, who was running a battery shop near Kehkashan School. The deceased was identified as Javed Mahar.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025