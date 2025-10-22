Security of Chinese staff working in energy projects enhanced

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have further tightened the security of Chinese engineers and workers executing energy projects at the Kunhar River in Kaghan Valley following recent subversive incidents in parts of the province.

“The safety of Chinese nationals is paramount to us. We are providing them with multilayered security under the directives of Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed,” district police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told reporters after visiting the Balakot and Suki Kinari hydropower projects on Tuesday.

The DPO, accompanied by the SP special security unit, reviewed the security arrangements at posts established near and atop the surrounding mountains of both the projects.

Mr Gandapur also met personnel of the special security unit deployed at the project sites and directed them to remain vigilant while on duty.

Mansehra DPO reviews security measures during visit to Balakot, Suki Kinari projects

“You must not allow any stranger near the working boundaries of the projects and should remain in constant contact with personnel deployed at different locations,” he said while addressing officers at the Balakot project site.

Mr Gandapur also visited the posts set up at the foothills of Koh-i-Makra, the highest peak in Kaghan Valley, and reviewed the area’s security through an aerial survey.

“We have established posts at mountaintops beneath Koh-i-Makra to keep an eye on the entire Balakot hydropower project,” Mr Gandapur said, adding, “Following the directives of IGP Zulfiqar Hameed and DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti, police presence has been enhanced at all posts established across Kaghan Valley.”

The DPO added that the KP and Gilgit-Baltistan police, along with the Counter-Terrorism Department, had recently launched a joint operation against militants in the Babusar Top, a boundary between both the federating units.

Besides search and strike operations, he said residents living near the projects had also been directed to inform police immediately about any suspicious activity.

DEBIT CARDS DISTRIBUTED: The district Zakat committee has distributed Sahara and Roshan Mustakbil debit cards among widows and orphans, enabling them to receive a monthly stipend of Rs5,000 each without any financial discrepancies.

“The discrepancies that once plagued the free distribution of Zakat among deserving applicants have now been removed, and monthly stipends are being transferred through bank debit cards,” said Zulfiqar Khan Swati, the committee chairman, while speaking at a ceremony in Oghi on Tuesday.

Around 60 widows and orphans were given debit cards.

He said the cards were delivered to eligible applicants selected through a proper mechanism by chairmen and members of local Zakat committees.

“We have made the selection process transparent and free from any outside pressure,” Mr Swati said.

He added the Zakat department had also arranged marriages for deserving couples, providing dowries to the brides.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025