E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Mansehra DEO made ESED director

Bureau Report Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:30am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has transferred Mansehra district education officer (women) Naghmana Sardar and posted her as director elementary and secondary education department (ESED).

The post of the director was being run on additional charge basis by additional director Naheed Anjum after the retirement of then director education Samina Altaf on March 11, 2025, said a notification.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Electric Supply Company promoted three of its senior officers to the rank of chief engineer (grade-20) following the approval of the competent authority and the promotion board, according to an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

The officers promoted include chief technical officer Eng Habibur Rehman Marwat, manager (S&I) Asif Jan Marwat, and superintendent engineer (DI Khan) Nadir Zaman Kundi.

The promotions were approved during the 220th meeting of Pesco’s board of directors.

Pesco chief executive officer Akhtar Hameed Khan said the officers had been elevated on the basis of merit and consistent service record, expressing confidence that they would continue to deliver exemplary performance in their new roles.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New captain
22 Oct, 2025

New captain

THE rumour mill had begun to churn last week; eventually matters became clear as the Pakistan Cricket Board ...
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
Smog season
22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

AS temperatures begin to drop, smog makes an unwelcome arrival in many parts of the country, particularly Lahore and...
Doha truce
Updated 21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan.
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...