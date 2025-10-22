Mansehra DEO made ESED director

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has transferred Mansehra district education officer (women) Naghmana Sardar and posted her as director elementary and secondary education department (ESED).

The post of the director was being run on additional charge basis by additional director Naheed Anjum after the retirement of then director education Samina Altaf on March 11, 2025, said a notification.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Electric Supply Company promoted three of its senior officers to the rank of chief engineer (grade-20) following the approval of the competent authority and the promotion board, according to an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

The officers promoted include chief technical officer Eng Habibur Rehman Marwat, manager (S&I) Asif Jan Marwat, and superintendent engineer (DI Khan) Nadir Zaman Kundi.

The promotions were approved during the 220th meeting of Pesco’s board of directors.

Pesco chief executive officer Akhtar Hameed Khan said the officers had been elevated on the basis of merit and consistent service record, expressing confidence that they would continue to deliver exemplary performance in their new roles.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025