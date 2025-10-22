ANP flays govt ‘failure’ to control inflation

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party on Tuesday criticised both federal and provincial governments for what it called completely failing to provide relief to the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from rising inflation, mismanagement and insecurity.

In a statement, ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that soaring prices of wheat, flour, vegetables, sugar and other essential commodities had made the people’s life miserable.

“On one hand, law and order is deteriorating but on the other, the shortage of wheat and flour has pushed ordinary citizens to the brink,” he said.

Mr Hussain said that prices of basic food items, from vegetables to fruits to pulses to sugar, were skyrocketing on a daily basis, yet the government had no economic policy or effective strategy to control inflation.

He said that the denial of wheat to flour mills and unchecked hoarding were forcing people to buy flour at exorbitant prices.

“The administrative machinery has completely collapsed. Mismanagement, corruption and lawlessness are at their peak, while the rulers remain focused only on political gatherings and power shows,” he said.

The ANP leader said that the growing crisis had rendered people unable to afford even basic food items such as potatoes, onions, tomatoes and pulses.

He demanded that the government immediately devise a comprehensive strategy to control inflation, increase wheat quotas, ensure uninterrupted supply to flour mills and launch indiscriminate action against hoarders.

Mr Hussain also called for concrete steps to control prices of vegetables and other essential goods in the local markets.

He said thathis party had always raised its voice for the economic, social and political rights of the people and would continue to do so.

“There will be no compromise on the rights of the province and its people,” he said.

