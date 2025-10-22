E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Selling, renting out refugee camps’ properties banned

Our Correspondent Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:23am

KOHAT: The district administration of Kohat has banned selling and renting out property of the Afghan refugee camps established on common properties, as the week-long deadline set for vacating those expired on Tuesday.

Some of the properties of the camps had already been let to the internally displaced persons from Orakzai district during the war on terror.

Kohat deputy commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud said that the administration would take up the cases of occupation of the camps by the IDPs from Orakzai once the camps were vacated by the Afghan refugees.

He said that the administration had also ordered to wind up the camps/shelters, established in schools and basic health centres in some parts of the district.

He brushed aside the accusations levelled by some of the international and local non-governmental organisations that the government was forcing the refugees to leave.

He said that the Afghans had been given the choice to leave voluntarily sans any kind of state pressure.

He said that last month153 families comprising 909 individuals had been repatriated from Kohat.

The district administrator (DA) of Afghan refugees of Kohat and Hangu, Amanullah

Khan Wazir, said that496 families comprising 1400 individuals had been repatriated from refugee camps of Kohat and Hangu districts.

“Weare awaiting the directives of the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments for the reopening of the Afghan border to resume the halted repatriation plan.” Mr Mehsud remarked, adding no cutoff date had been received as yet by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the resumption of refugees’ repatriation.

Meanwhile,the district administrator told Dawn that the government had given an open offer to the refugees that they could come back on valid visas and restart their normal lives and resume their businesses here again if they feared to start life from zero in Afghanistan, especially during the present harsh winters.

The KP government has fixed Rs60, 000, Rs40, 000 and Rs30, 000 under different categories of the transport for transporting them at Torkham border, elaborating that they had to make own arrangements for onward journey to Afghanistan, he added.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

