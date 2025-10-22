Governor calls for providing youth with opportunities to harness their potential

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that the people of the province had always been known for their creativity, entrepreneurial mindset and innovation.

“There is the need to provide young people with opportunities, institutional support and modern facilities to harness their potential. With proper support, the province could become a hub of economic growth and innovation in Pakistan,” he told a ceremony held at the Governor’s House here to inaugurate the regional office of the Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan.

The event was attended by former ambassador and IPO Pakistan chairman Farrukh Amil, IPO director general Pakistan Nauman Aslam Sheikh, Industrialists Association Peshawar president Ayub Zakori, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce president Junaid Altaf, members of the business community, young innovators and academicians.

The governor said the establishment of the IPO Pakistan regional office in Peshawar was a timely and commendable initiative that would enable inventors, researchers and entrepreneurs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to register and protect their intellectual property rights locally.

Inaugurates IPO’s regional office in Peshawar

He said trademarks played a vital role in safeguarding business identity, promoting trade and industry and creating new opportunities.

The governor said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a rich and ancient cultural heritage and holds significant importance in trade and commerce.

Paying tribute to the province’s business community, he lauded their invaluable contribution to the national economy and provincial development.

Mr Kundi said that the Governor’s House was open to conferences and events, serving as a platform to empower the youth and business sector of the province to compete globally.

Meanwhile, a three-member delegation led by former Punjab Assembly member Saira Iftikhar called on Governor Kundi at the Governor’s House.

The delegation included Engro Pakistan’s Head of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs (South) Hussain Ali Kalwar and Manager Government Affairs (North) Mohammad Ali Hamza.

The meeting focused on malnutrition among newborns and food deficiency-related health issues among mothers in underprivileged areas of the country.

The governor said that the slogan Bhukh Mitao (End Hunger) introduced by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a key part of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s manifesto and appreciated the president’s special interest in the cause.

He lauded the Benazir Income Support Programme for its transparent and effective initiatives in improving nutrition nationwide.

The governor also highlighted the shortage of qualified teachers and irregular staff attendance in many Khyber Pakhtunkhwa universities, stressing that sustainable progress in health and education can only be achieved through joint efforts of the government and private sector.

