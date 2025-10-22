E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Ex-minister to accept compensation determined by jirga

Our Correspondent Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:23am

SWAT: A jirga here on Tuesday announced its final verdict regarding the longstanding dispute over Swat’s Royal Palace.

It directed former minister Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai to accept the compensation amount determined by it,

transfer the ownership of his land located within the Royal Palace’s premises to the royal family and vacate in two months the house he had built there.

The announcement was made by senior jirga member Abdul Rahim during a news conference in Mingora.

Accompanied by other members of the jirga, he said that the jirga had set the Nov 5, 2025, deadline for the royal family to make the payment to Fazal Yousafzai.

He, however, said the royal family fulfilled the condition ahead of the schedule, submitting a cheque of Rs406,485,640 to the jirga on Oct 20, 2025.

“In view of the payment made, the jirga has now decided that Fazal Yousafzai must immediately transfer the ownership of the land in question to the royal family and collect his payment,” he said.

Mr Rahim said the jirga also granted Fazal Yousafzai the time until Dec 22, 2025, to vacate the house situated within the Royal Palace’s premises and hand over its possession to the royal family.

The verdict marks the culmination of a prolonged property dispute between the wali of Swat’s royal family and the former minister, which had drawn significant public attention in the region.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

