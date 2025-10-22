C&W dept asked to start asphalt work on Chitral road

CHITRAL: The leaders of Torkhow and Terich Road Forum (TTRF) Upper Chitral, have given a deadline of one week, ending Oct 27, to start asphalt work on Buni-Buzund road, failing which they will stage a sit-in in front of communication & works divisional offices for an indefinite period.

In the meeting of the organisation, held in Shagram here on Tuesday chaired by Qazi Ehsan, the leaders expressed their anguish and concern over the delaying tactics of the department to start asphalting work despite the release of Rs50 million.

They said that there was no justification of delay after the availability of funds while the winter season was approaching fast, therefore, asphalting work would be affected as it required considerable temperature.

They said that the project had been inordinately delayed by sixteen years and taking cognizance of the fact, the Peshawar High Court had already directed the C&W department, the executing agency of the road project, to ensure its completion by 31st October on the petition of the TTRF leaders but the department was still reluctant to start work.

The leaders said that the department had already missed the deadline of August.

Despite repeated efforts, the version of executive engineer of C&W department could not be obtained as he did not respond.

PM TO VISIT CHITRAL: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will arrive today (Wednesday) on a short visit during which he will meet various groups of civil society and the workers of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

Party sources in Chitral told Dawn that the premier would announce a number of development projects for the area and may inaugurate Danish school building in Syedabad which he had already announced in February last.

They said that the PM would also visit the Gahiret village near Syed Abad where he will congratulate Fazlur Rehman, one of his personal staff, on his wedding.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025