Naanbais threaten to close tandoors over rising flour prices

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Nanbais Association has demanded the government withdraw the recent increase in wheat flour price, control the prices of gas, electricity and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) to stop the economic murder of bakers.

Association President Shafiq Qureshi said that naanbais would not able to buy expensive flour and sell cheap bread. If subsidised flour is not provided by October 28, they will be forced to close their tandoors, which will make thousands of families unemployed, he said.

He expressed these views at a press conference held at the National Press Club. He was accompanied by Rawalpindi Nanbais Association General Secretary Khursheed Qureshi, Traders Association Pakistan President Kashif Chaudhry and others.

Shafiq Qureshi said that the prices of flour had doubled but the price of naan remained unchanged and the Punjab government was forcing tandoor owners to sell bread at Rs14, while the prices of electricity, gas and LPG along with flour had increased.

He further said that if cheap flour is not provided as per the order of the DC, they will be forced to close their businesses, which is likely to make thousands of families unemployed. The Traders Association Pakistan President said that the rulers are doing politics in the name of bread. At present, he said, the price of a sack of flour that used to be sold for five thousand rupees in the country has reached ten thousand.

“The rent of shops, electricity, gas, LPG and salaries of employees have increased many times, but the government is forcing bakers to sell bread at low prices.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025