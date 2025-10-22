E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Naanbais threaten to close tandoors over rising flour prices

Aamir Yasin Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:24am

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Nanbais Association has demanded the government withdraw the recent increase in wheat flour price, control the prices of gas, electricity and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) to stop the economic murder of bakers.

Association President Shafiq Qureshi said that naanbais would not able to buy expensive flour and sell cheap bread. If subsidised flour is not provided by October 28, they will be forced to close their tandoors, which will make thousands of families unemployed, he said.

He expressed these views at a press conference held at the National Press Club. He was accompanied by Rawalpindi Nanbais Association General Secretary Khursheed Qureshi, Traders Association Pakistan President Kashif Chaudhry and others.

Shafiq Qureshi said that the prices of flour had doubled but the price of naan remained unchanged and the Punjab government was forcing tandoor owners to sell bread at Rs14, while the prices of electricity, gas and LPG along with flour had increased.

He further said that if cheap flour is not provided as per the order of the DC, they will be forced to close their businesses, which is likely to make thousands of families unemployed. The Traders Association Pakistan President said that the rulers are doing politics in the name of bread. At present, he said, the price of a sack of flour that used to be sold for five thousand rupees in the country has reached ten thousand.

“The rent of shops, electricity, gas, LPG and salaries of employees have increased many times, but the government is forcing bakers to sell bread at low prices.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New captain
22 Oct, 2025

New captain

THE rumour mill had begun to churn last week; eventually matters became clear as the Pakistan Cricket Board ...
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
Smog season
22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

AS temperatures begin to drop, smog makes an unwelcome arrival in many parts of the country, particularly Lahore and...
Doha truce
Updated 21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan.
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...