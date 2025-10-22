Three caught cheating in SSC Part-I exam

RAWALPINDI: Three candidates were on Tuesday caught red-handed while cheating in the physics paper of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I examination held under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi.

According to BISE spokesman Arslan Cheema, a case has been registered against the three students and sent to the Disciplinary Branch. He said that the candidates caught cheating at the examination centre at Government Islamia Higher Secondary School No 1, Murree Road.

Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan visited various examination centres in Talagang, including Government Graduate College for Women, Talagang and Government Boys High School No 1, Talagang.

He took a detailed review of the SOPs issued by the board, security arrangements, and examination discipline during the examination process. The controller of rxaminations said that the Matriculation Second Annual Examination was coming to an end on Tuesday, while the English paper, which was postponed on October 13 in Jhelum district, will be held on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025