E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Three caught cheating in SSC Part-I exam

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:24am

RAWALPINDI: Three candidates were on Tuesday caught red-handed while cheating in the physics paper of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I examination held under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi.

According to BISE spokesman Arslan Cheema, a case has been registered against the three students and sent to the Disciplinary Branch. He said that the candidates caught cheating at the examination centre at Government Islamia Higher Secondary School No 1, Murree Road.

Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan visited various examination centres in Talagang, including Government Graduate College for Women, Talagang and Government Boys High School No 1, Talagang.

He took a detailed review of the SOPs issued by the board, security arrangements, and examination discipline during the examination process. The controller of rxaminations said that the Matriculation Second Annual Examination was coming to an end on Tuesday, while the English paper, which was postponed on October 13 in Jhelum district, will be held on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New captain
22 Oct, 2025

New captain

THE rumour mill had begun to churn last week; eventually matters became clear as the Pakistan Cricket Board ...
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
Smog season
22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

AS temperatures begin to drop, smog makes an unwelcome arrival in many parts of the country, particularly Lahore and...
Doha truce
Updated 21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan.
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...