E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Another case registered against TLP

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: Another case was registered against the local leaders, workers and activists of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan over a protest on Oct 19 in Bhara Kahu. Besides, over 40 protesters affiliated with the TLP were also arrested.

After registration of the case, the number of cases registered against the politico-religious party in Islamabad rose to five during the fresh wave of the TLP’s protest. Besides, about 236 protesters were also formally arrested for holding demonstrations.

The fresh case was registered at Bhara Kahu police station under sections 353, 186, 341, 147, 149, and 188 of Pakistan Penal Code along with sections 3 and 4 of Amplifier Act against 220 workers and activists of the TLP.

The police said that about 200 to 220 workers and activists of the TLP, holding the party’s flag and posters assembled at Niabadi Underpass Bhara Kahu. After getting the information of the agitation police contingent, including anti-riot unit reached there.

The protesters were armed with batons and sticks, and set tyres on fire, besides, blocking the road by placing stones. They were also provoking people to participate in anti-government demonstration.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New captain
22 Oct, 2025

New captain

THE rumour mill had begun to churn last week; eventually matters became clear as the Pakistan Cricket Board ...
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
Smog season
22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

AS temperatures begin to drop, smog makes an unwelcome arrival in many parts of the country, particularly Lahore and...
Doha truce
Updated 21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan.
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...