Another case registered against TLP

ISLAMABAD: Another case was registered against the local leaders, workers and activists of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan over a protest on Oct 19 in Bhara Kahu. Besides, over 40 protesters affiliated with the TLP were also arrested.

After registration of the case, the number of cases registered against the politico-religious party in Islamabad rose to five during the fresh wave of the TLP’s protest. Besides, about 236 protesters were also formally arrested for holding demonstrations.

The fresh case was registered at Bhara Kahu police station under sections 353, 186, 341, 147, 149, and 188 of Pakistan Penal Code along with sections 3 and 4 of Amplifier Act against 220 workers and activists of the TLP.

The police said that about 200 to 220 workers and activists of the TLP, holding the party’s flag and posters assembled at Niabadi Underpass Bhara Kahu. After getting the information of the agitation police contingent, including anti-riot unit reached there.

The protesters were armed with batons and sticks, and set tyres on fire, besides, blocking the road by placing stones. They were also provoking people to participate in anti-government demonstration.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025