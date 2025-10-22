Four killed in separate incidents in Attock

TAXILA: Four people were killed in separate incidents in Attock on Tuesday, police and rescue sources said.

In the first incident, a speeding bus recklessly driven by an unknown driver hit a couple on G.T. Road near Manonagar in the limits of Hassanabdal police station, killing them on the spot.

Police sources said Fayaz Ahmed, 45, and his wife were heading to Sanjwal on a motorcycle when a Peshawar-bound passenger bus coming from Rawalpindi rammed into them near Manonagar, killing them on the spot. The bus driver managed to escape from the scene.

Separately, a 14-year-old boy was killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near Langrial in the limits of Pindigheb police station.

According to police, two motorcycles collided head-on, which resulted in the death of Mohammad Kamran while two others identified as Abdul Manan and Ali Haider were seriously injured. They were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

Locals and police sources revealed that in the past one week, more than 11 motorcycle accidents have occurred in the area resulting in two fatalities and over 20 injuries.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025