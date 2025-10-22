E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Four killed in separate incidents in Attock

Our Correspondent Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:24am

TAXILA: Four people were killed in separate incidents in Attock on Tuesday, police and rescue sources said.

In the first incident, a speeding bus recklessly driven by an unknown driver hit a couple on G.T. Road near Manonagar in the limits of Hassanabdal police station, killing them on the spot.

Police sources said Fayaz Ahmed, 45, and his wife were heading to Sanjwal on a motorcycle when a Peshawar-bound passenger bus coming from Rawalpindi rammed into them near Manonagar, killing them on the spot. The bus driver managed to escape from the scene.

Separately, a 14-year-old boy was killed and two others sustained serious injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near Langrial in the limits of Pindigheb police station.

According to police, two motorcycles collided head-on, which resulted in the death of Mohammad Kamran while two others identified as Abdul Manan and Ali Haider were seriously injured. They were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

Locals and police sources revealed that in the past one week, more than 11 motorcycle accidents have occurred in the area resulting in two fatalities and over 20 injuries.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New captain
22 Oct, 2025

New captain

THE rumour mill had begun to churn last week; eventually matters became clear as the Pakistan Cricket Board ...
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
Smog season
22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

AS temperatures begin to drop, smog makes an unwelcome arrival in many parts of the country, particularly Lahore and...
Doha truce
Updated 21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan.
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...