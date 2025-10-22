International humanitarian laws need to be strengthened, says NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday urged the international community to strengthen humanitarian laws to ensure protection of civilian populations affected by conflicts.

He expressed these views while addressing the 151st conference of Inter-Parliamentary Assembly being held in Geneva, says a press release.

Mr Sadiq underscored the importance of humanitarian compassion, justice and the promotion of global peace. He referred to Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians and said it was a trial of conscience of the whole humanity.

The NA speaker stated violations of sovereignty of a nation threatened the very foundation of international order and justice.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to neutrality, independence and adherence to humanitarian principles in all matters of global concern.

Addressing the global gathering, Mr Sadiq also welcomed the Gaza ceasefire initiative, terming it a positive step toward lasting peace in the Middle East. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and remarked that the atrocities suffered by the Palestinians over the past two years would continue to shake the conscience of humanity.

While condemning the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIIOJK), Speaker Sadiq denounced India’s demographic changes and suppression of civil liberties as grave breaches of international law.

He stated that Pakistan responded to India’s unprovoked aggression with restraint and remained committed to regional peace; however, Pakistan reserved the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He further cautioned that India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty posed a serious threat to regional stability.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also condemned the use of Afghan territory by the Indian-backed group ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’ for carrying out anti-Pakistan activities, saying Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations were solely aimed at ensuring civilian safety and protecting its borders.

He described climate change an emerging humanitarian crisis that threatened human survival, noting that Pakistan, despite contributing minimally to global carbon emissions, was among the countries most severely impacted by devastating natural calamities.

He called on the international community to show fairness, solidarity and provide equitable financial assistance to vulnerable nations.

Highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to peace and multilateral cooperation, the NA speaker said Pakistan’s proposed UN Security Council Resolution 2788 stood as a symbol of the country’s dedication to promotion of international peace and stability. He reaffirmed that Pakistan firmly believed in diplomacy, dialogue and parliamentary cooperation as effective means to strengthen global harmony.

The Pakistani parliamentary delegation accompanying Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq included Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister of State Barrister Aqeel Malik and MNAs Choudhry Shahbaz Babar, Dr Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, Muneeba Iqbal and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025