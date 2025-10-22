Art as a vehicle for inclusive community-building

Visitors enjoy painting ceramics at Funkari’s weekend workshop — Dawn

ISLAMABAD: Funkari, founded by four young women, is an open studio in the capital where organisers use art as a vehicle to build an inclusive community and find a cure for alienation that comes with modern living.

Only a year old, the studio hosts art sessions on weekends and has drawn mostly Gen-Z crowds to its regular painting and pottery classes. For both its founders and visitors, this studio is a leap of faith, but with a twist of fun.

Situated in a cul-de-sac in E-11, it takes some effort to find the place but once you reach there, a trail of fairy lights will guide you to an open space built on the rooftop. As someone who struggles with directions, I asked multiple times for the location before making it to the front door. Once at the entrance, I was told to “follow the LED lights” from the gate to a spiral metal staircase leading to the studio. My arrival coincided with a Coldplay song drifting through the space, with Chris Martin singing ‘lights will guide you home’.

That’s exactly how its co-founders describe Funkari: a project aimed at building inclusive and diverse communities where people can feel at home and exist without judgement. “We have had people who never even held a paintbrush but left with ‘masterpieces’ after a session,” its co-founders tell Dawn. “It is all about providing confidence and a safe environment”.

The open-air studio uses a large rectangular table as its art station and can accommodate 20 people at max. It has floor cushions and a rug placed on one side, where you can recharge and have a chat over tea and snacks if your creative energies are spent.

Open on weekends, it pitches itself more as a community-building project than an art space. Hareem Rashid, one of the co-founders, says the idea for Funkari came during Covid-19 “when we (co-founders) really got into art as a form of therapy” and the project finally materialised last November.

Her business partner Zahrah says that the studio was born out of the need to have a space for the working community to actually let loose and connect with people of a similar mindset while embracing therapeutic art sessions. The initial motive still dictates Funkari’s direction.

It is actually a great place to network, adds another co-founder Zoha, sharing how people from Lahore, Peshawar, and even from the diplomatic community have participated in their sessions, ranging from glass and block painting to pottery. Usually, the crowd is university-going students and people under 30, but pottery classes attract everyone, including families, and sometimes the studio has to “turn back people”.

“If I define Funkari, it is way more than just art. Its purpose is to build a community…of acceptance, sharing…and giving each other confidence to be themselves in front of anyone they want,” Madiha, another founding team member, tells Dawn.

It nurtures confidence and soothes anxiety using art as therapy, according to its co-founders. Everyone wants to make friends and interact with someone and they are willing to do so in a space where they are facilitated and not judged for it, one of the co-founders says, adding Funkari focuses on art as well as people.

In its year-long journey, the organisers have made every effort to keep the studio an inclusive space and to ensure that the sense of trust and comfort they have built over the year endures. It is also very strict about the safety of its patrons: participants are screened through registrations and referrals, and are made clear at the outset that harassment or inappropriate behaviour will not be tolerated in any form. As it turns one next month, its co-founders aim to expand and move to a commercial space, hoping to build on the successes they have so far achieved.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025