CDA claims Gardenia Hub one of the largest nurseries in Asia

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday stated that newly developed ‘Gardenia Hub’ is one of the largest nurseries in Asia with over one million plants.

“The CDA Gardenia Hub represents the transformation of the traditional CDA Nursery into a modern, technology-driven horticultural complex. Spread over 50 acres and nurturing over one million plants, it is regarded as one of the largest public-sector nurseries in Asia,” read a press release issued by CDA.

It said that transformation of the nursery has been completed and now it is named ‘Gardenia Hub’, spanning over 50 acres of land. The facility is located along the Park Road near Rawal Dam flyover.

CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa accompanied by Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza and other relevant officers visited the Gardenia Hub on Tuesday.

CDA chief was briefed that approximately 25 state-of-the-arts controlled-ventilated greenhouses have been constructed at the facility. “These controlled greenhouses will provide an ideal environment for plant growth and will also support research and innovation,” read the press release, adding that this facility will maintain a large stock of plants to meet Islamabad’s future needs for beautification, tree plantation and forest conservation.

According to CDA officials, this initiative celebrates Pakistan’s rich floral biodiversity, promoting national pride while positioning Islamabad as a global hub for horticultural excellence. “But the impact reaches further with ambitions to foster a green economic zone, create agri-tech startups, and generate employment opportunities, thus the project has the potential to become a catalyst for economic growth,” said an official.

He said that environmentally, the Gardenia Hub champions urban sustainability and climate resilience, offering a model for smart green development. “It will not only support conservation efforts but also nurture a new generation of botanists, horticulturists, and eco-entrepreneurs, the official said. r

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025