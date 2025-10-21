From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Dussehra celebrated

KARACHI: The Hindus of Karachi yesterday [Oct 20] celebrated Dussehra festival. The Puja ceremony was observed in all the Hindu temples in the city. The attendance was largest at the Swami Narayan Temple and the Pinjrapole Association Building on Bunder Road. His Excellency Dr Sita Ram, Bharati High Commissioner in Pakistan, speaking on the significance of Dussehra at the Swami Narayan Temple, said that the salvation of mankind lies in self-sacrifice and devotion to his country and nation. … A Dussehra dinner was given … by members of the High Commissioner’s office. — Staff correspondent

[According to news reports from Dacca,] Twenty processions of devoted Hindus, from various parts of the city, carrying the images of the Goddess “Durga”, winded through the streets of Dacca to perform immersion ceremony in the river Buriganga this evening [Oct 20].

As each image of the Goddess was brought near the Ghat, worshippers performed the last dance before it, devotedly wielding with rhythmic movements an earthen vessel with burning incense in their hands. As the dance proceeded, other devotees played the tom tom with a flourish and chanted shlokas ... at frequent intervals.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025