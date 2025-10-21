E-Paper | October 21, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Islamic Bank starts

From the Newspaper Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 09:10am

ISLAMABAD: The two-billion SDR Islamic Development Bank — a symbol of cooperation between Muslim countries — started functioning in Jeddah today [Oct 20]… . Since its inception, Pakistan has been striving for greater cooperation between Islamic States in various fields of life. In pursuit of this policy, Pakistan put forward the idea of establishing an International Islamic Development Bank during the second Islamic Conference of Foreign Ministers ... in December, 1970. Subsequently, the idea was pursued relentlessly by ... Pakistan. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Paris,] Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and French Premier Jacques Chirac had their first round of talks here this evening [Oct 20]… . It is believed the international situation with particular reference to South Asia and the Middle East, was discussed in addition to commercial, technological and cultural relations between the two countries… . …Mr Bhutto said … “French weapons are only a small part of our relations which are not based on weapons… .” …M. Chirac called for an increase in trade between France and Pakistan, officials said.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

