Curse of fake images

THIS is with reference to the article ‘Governing AI’ (Sep 4), which rightly noted that the evolving technological landscape has intensified gender-based risks. With the inclusion of AI softwares, like Deepfake and others, it has become rather easy to morph a person’s face into another’s, making it seem like he or she is indulging in an act they are not even slightly aware of. This is an alarming situation for women in Pakistan, regardless of their social position, for the hostile use of AI knows no boundaries.

For instance, many ignorant opponents of the ruling party often rely on cheap tactics, like ‘creating’ images of the incumbent chief minister of Punjab. I was disgusted when I opened a comment section on Facebook recently, and came across spammed images of her that had been generated through artificial intelligence (AI). Fast-paced technological advancements have made the creation and circulation of such images easier than ever.

When such acts are directed towards a powerful woman leader so easily and freely, one cannot help but wonder in helplessness what ordinary university-going or working women must have to go through. The government needs to tighten laws to protect the online safety of women.

Hamza Mustafa Soomro

Shikarpur

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025