THERE are many Sindh government employees who also work in the private sector. They do not attend to their public-sector duties at all even though their salaries get credited automatically in their bank accounts regularly. For this, they pay a portion of their salary — usually 25 per cent — to the relevant colleague as ‘commission’ every month. Indeed, there are individuals who are working abroad under the same illegal arrangement.

These ghost employees happen to be a financial burden on the government. They should be either forced to attend to their offices regularly and perform their duties, or they should be removed from service immediately.

The government keeps talking about financial constraints when it comes to essential, much-needed public welfare and development projects, but does nothing at all to plug this hole in its own system.

Shamim Ahmed Khan

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025