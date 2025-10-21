Hazlewood feels fit to play all Ashes Tests

MELBOURNE: Aust­ralia’s selectors doubt their ageing pacers can last a full Ashes series but Josh Hazlewood says he feels ready to take on England in all five Tests.

While captain and fast-bowling teammate Pat Cummins is in doubt for at least the Perth opener on Nov 21, 34-year-old Hazlewood is already enjoying a good start to the home summer.

He took two wickets in both Sunday’s series-opening One-day International against India in Perth and the last T20I against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui earlier this month.

“It was a nice start,” he told Australian media of the India ODI. “[My] rhythm felt good off the back of New Zealand. Everything is feeling good at the moment, a nice way to start the build [to the Ashes].

“My body feels great right now, I am very confident of getting through all five (tests) without any dramas.”

A fit Hazlewood, who has 295 Test wickets at an average of 24.21, is good news for the hosts, who have not lost a Test to England on home soil in 15 years.

Hazlewood found the green-tinged, lively Perth Stadium pitch against India to his liking on Sunday and said he hopes to see something similar when the English arrive for the Ashes opener.

“Perth always offers some nice bounce and pace which has served us well in the past, especially with our bowlers who all offer something different,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025