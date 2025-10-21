Zimbabwe take charge against Afghanistan

HARARE: Brad Evans took five wickets on his return to the Zimbabwe team to skittle out Afghanistan for 127 runs and put the home side in a commanding position after the first day’s play of the one-off Test here at the Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Zimbabwe, who won the toss and put the tourists into bat, were 130-2 in reply at the close of play with Ben Curran 52 not out and Brandon Taylor unbeaten on 18.

Nick Welch had been caught behind on 14 but Ismat Alam overstepped the mark and the batsman got a life as it was ruled a no-ball, going onto 49.

The 28-year-old Evans, playing his first Test since his debut against the West Indies more than three years ago, took 5-22 in less than 10 overs as Afghanistan struggled with the bat as Blessing Muzarabani took 3-47.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 37 for Afghanistan, playing their first Test since beating Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in early January.

Scoreboard

AFGHANISTAN (1st Innings):

Ibrahim Zadran c Welch b Muzarabani 19

Abdul Malik run out 30

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Raza b Chivanga 37

Hashmatullah Shahidi c Welch b Evans 7

Baheer Shah c Bennett b Muzarabani 12

Afsar Zazai c Tsiga b Evans 1

Ismat Alam c Tsiga b Muzarabani 8

Sharafuddin Ashraf c Chivanga b Evans 0

Yamin Ahmadzai not out 10

Khalil Gurbaz c Tsiga b Evans 2

Ziaur Rahman b Evans 0

EXTRA (LB-1) 1

TOTAL (all out, 32.3 overs) 127

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-23 (Ibrahim), 2-77 (Rahmanullah), 3-88 (Malik), 4-100 (Hashmatullah), 5-102 (Afsar), 6-114 (Baheer), 7-115 (Ismat), 8-115 (Sharafuddin), 9-127 (Khalil)

BOWLING: Ngarava 6-1-28-0, Muzarabani 11-1-47-3, Chivanga 6-0-29-1, Evans 9.3-2-22-5

ZIMBABWE (1st Innings):

B. Bennett b Sharifi 6

B. Curran not out 52

N. Welch b Sharifi 49

B. Taylor not out 18

EXTRAS (B-1, LB-3, NB-1) 5

TOTAL (for two wickets, 38 overs) 130

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-9 (Bennett), 2-106 (Welch)

STILL TO BAT: C. Ervine, S. Raza, T. Tsiga, B. Evans, R. Ngarava, B. Muzarabani, T. Chivanga

BOWLING: Yamin 11-2-34-0, Sharifi 13-2-35-2, Sharafuddin 3-0-14-0, Ismat 6-1-12-0 (1nb), Khalil 5-0-31-0

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025