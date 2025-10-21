E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Zimbabwe take charge against Afghanistan

Reuters Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am

HARARE: Brad Evans took five wickets on his return to the Zimbabwe team to skittle out Afghanistan for 127 runs and put the home side in a commanding position after the first day’s play of the one-off Test here at the Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Zimbabwe, who won the toss and put the tourists into bat, were 130-2 in reply at the close of play with Ben Curran 52 not out and Brandon Taylor unbeaten on 18.

Nick Welch had been caught behind on 14 but Ismat Alam overstepped the mark and the batsman got a life as it was ruled a no-ball, going onto 49.

The 28-year-old Evans, playing his first Test since his debut against the West Indies more than three years ago, took 5-22 in less than 10 overs as Afghanistan struggled with the bat as Blessing Muzarabani took 3-47.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 37 for Afghanistan, playing their first Test since beating Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in early January.

Scoreboard

AFGHANISTAN (1st Innings):

Ibrahim Zadran c Welch b Muzarabani 19

Abdul Malik run out 30

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Raza b Chivanga 37

Hashmatullah Shahidi c Welch b Evans 7

Baheer Shah c Bennett b Muzarabani 12

Afsar Zazai c Tsiga b Evans 1

Ismat Alam c Tsiga b Muzarabani 8

Sharafuddin Ashraf c Chivanga b Evans 0

Yamin Ahmadzai not out 10

Khalil Gurbaz c Tsiga b Evans 2

Ziaur Rahman b Evans 0

EXTRA (LB-1) 1

TOTAL (all out, 32.3 overs) 127

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-23 (Ibrahim), 2-77 (Rahmanullah), 3-88 (Malik), 4-100 (Hashmatullah), 5-102 (Afsar), 6-114 (Baheer), 7-115 (Ismat), 8-115 (Sharafuddin), 9-127 (Khalil)

BOWLING: Ngarava 6-1-28-0, Muzarabani 11-1-47-3, Chivanga 6-0-29-1, Evans 9.3-2-22-5

ZIMBABWE (1st Innings):

B. Bennett b Sharifi 6

B. Curran not out 52

N. Welch b Sharifi 49

B. Taylor not out 18

EXTRAS (B-1, LB-3, NB-1) 5

TOTAL (for two wickets, 38 overs) 130

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-9 (Bennett), 2-106 (Welch)

STILL TO BAT: C. Ervine, S. Raza, T. Tsiga, B. Evans, R. Ngarava, B. Muzarabani, T. Chivanga

BOWLING: Yamin 11-2-34-0, Sharifi 13-2-35-2, Sharafuddin 3-0-14-0, Ismat 6-1-12-0 (1nb), Khalil 5-0-31-0

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Doha truce
21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

AFTER over a week of hostilities during which some of the fiercest exchanges took place between Pakistan and...
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...
Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...