Sinner skips Davis Cup

ROME: Jannik Sinner has decided not to take part in this year’s Davis Cup Finals with reigning champions Italy confirming his absence in Monday’s team announcement, while world number one Carlos Alcaraz will represent Spain at next month’s competition.

Sinner, ranked number two in the world, led Italy to a successful defence, but will not be on home soil when the Final 8 takes place in Bologna from Nov 18-23.

Filippo Volandri’s team is made up of Matteo Berrettini, Simone Bolelli, Flavio Cobolli, Lorenzo Musetti and Andrea Vavassori.

Sinner, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year and reached the final of all four Grand Slams, will be in Turin a week before the Davis Cup to defend his ATP Finals title, where Alcaraz has also secured his place in the season-ending event..

