E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Lille, Lens move up in Ligue 1 with wins

AFP Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am

PARIS: Lille moved up to sixth in Ligue 1 on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Nantes that leaves them two points off the Champions League places.

In a congested top half of the table, the leading eight clubs are separated by only five points after eight matches.

Hakon Arnar Haraldsson gave Lille an early lead before Hamza Igamane sealed the victory a minute from time with a solo effort.

Meanwhile, RC Lens climbed into the top four with a battling 2-1 win at home to newly-promoted Paris FC, a fourth match in a row without defeat.

Goals from Odsonne Edouard and Samson Bai­doo, sandwiching an equaliser from Pierre Lees-Melou, gave the northerners the win and took them level on points with third-placed Stras­bourg. Paris FC slumped into the bottom half.

Elsewhere, Rennes drew 2-2 against Auxerre while Lorient and Brest played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Rock-bottom Metz’s chairman Bernard Serin gave his team a ticking off in the changing rooms after a 4-0 thrashing at Toulouse, who are eighth.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

