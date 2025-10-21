Peshawar rout Bahawalpur to record second successive win

LAHORE: Peshawar routed Bahawalpur by eight wickets on Monday to record their second consecutive victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Rawalpindi.

Peshawar chased the 115-run target in just 16 overs with debutant Mohammad Amir Barki cracking a 51-ball 71 not out on the third day of the third-round match at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, Iftikhar Ahmed completed his second five-wicket haul (5-52) in first-class cricket as Bahawalpur were dismissed for 261 in their second innings after resuming from overnight score of 218-7.

Arafat Minhas slammed his maiden first-class century (152 not out), his career-best score, to give Multan a massive 339-run first-innings lead against Faisalabad at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Multan declared their first innings at 551-9 in 126 overs after resuming from overnight score of 445-7 in reply to Faisalabad’s total of 212. Arafat added 177 runs with Ali Usman (63).

In reply, Faisalabad closed the day at 223-5 – still lagging 116 runs behind – as Asim Ali Nasir (85 not out) kept the innings intact. Ali Shan (11 not out) was also at the crease.

At the Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad required 290 more runs with eight wickets in hand to surmount the mammoth 524-run target set by Abbottabad.

Islamabad inched closer to the massive target courtesy blazing knocks from Raja Hamza Waheed (112 not out) and Shamyl Hussain (81) as the duo built a 124-run stand for the second wicket. They finished the day with 234-2 on the board as Mohammad Hammad Khan (27 not out) held one end after Shamyl’s departure and stitched an unbeaten 83-run stand with Hamza.

Earlier, Abbottabad had declared their innings at 314-9 after resuming from overnight score of 45-1. Skipper Fakhar Zaman (74), Ahmed Khan (57 not out), Yasir Khan (56) and Mohammad Bilal (54) stretched Abbottabad’s first-innings lead of 209 runs.

Lahore Whites required 372 more runs to win after they closed the day three with 18-1 against Sialkot at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

Earlier, Sialkot’s Mohsin Riaz struck his second first-class century (100 not out) while Mohammad Huraira made 90 as their team took a huge 389-run second-innings lead.

Sialkot declared their second innings with 402-7 in 88.3 overs after the game had hung in balance due to a 13-run difference between the first innings of both teams. Lahore’s Ubaid Shah claimed three wickets.

Fata reduced Karachi Blues to 67-4, who were in pursuit of a 296-run target, at the close of play at the Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar.

Earlier, Fata – who had a healthy 105-run first innings lead – collapsed from 116-2 to 190 all out. Mohammad Asghar (4-28) and Saqib Khan (4-47) were the main wicket-takers.

