Saudis crush Pakistan 13-0

ANAK (Saudi Arabia): Pakistan crashed out of the race to qualify for next year’s AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Indonesia after being blown away by Saudi Arabia 13-0 in their second Group ‘D’ match on Monday.

Having lost 8-1 to Iraq in their opener, Pakistan can no longer finish second in the group. Only the group winners are assured of a spot at the tournament, with the best seven second-placed teams across the eight qualifying groups also advancing.

Iraq, who earlier beat Chinese Taipei 5-0, next face Saudi Arabia on Wednesday with top spot on the line. Pakistan will play Chinese Taipei on the same day looking for a consolation victory.

Saudi Arabia were quick off the blocks and smashed six goals in the first seven minutes. Eibab Mohammed completed a hat-trick while Abdullah Alaqeeli, Abdulilah Alotaibi and Moath Alasiri got the others.

Fahad Aljohani and Fahad Muhalhil then scored in the space of three minutes to make it 8-0 by the 14th minute.

The Saudis then completed the rout with further goals from Farhan Alasmari (32nd), Aljohani (34th), Saleh Alqarni (37th), Abdullah Almaghrabi (38th) and Alotaibi (38th).

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025