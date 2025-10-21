Leao double sends Milan top with victory over Fiorentina

MILAN: Rafael Leao scored a double to fire AC Milan to a 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina at the San Siro on Sunday and send his side top of Serie A.

Milan made the most of their title rivals’ defeats — with Napoli losing 1-0 at Torino and AS Roma going down 1-0 at home to Inter Milan on Saturday — and Leao was the home side’s returning hero on his first start of the season.

“We worked as a team, it was difficult and we didn’t create many chances, but once we broke the deadlock, the team emerged,” Leao told DAZN.

Fiorentina took the lead 10 minutes after the break when Robin Gosens bundled the ball over the line after Milan’s defence failed to deal with Luca Ranieri’s header across goal.

Leao’s low strike from outside the area beat David de Gea for the equaliser eight minutes later and when Fabiano Parisi fouled Santiago Gimenez the Portuguese forward converted the penalty four minutes from time.

Milan are on 16 points, one point ahead of the three-pronged chasing pack made up of Inter, Napoli and Roma. Fiorentina, managed by ex-Milan coach Stefano Pioli, are still winless this season and are 18th in the standings on three points.

“He’s an amazing talent, from outside when I used to watch him and now when I train with him, I see he is one of the best players in the world,” said Luka Modric to DAZN.

“The incredible thing is that he can still improve, it just depends on him. I hope these two goals can help him grow his confidence and be the main guy for us. He will be very important and we will depend a lot on him. He showed why tonight.”

Leao’s goals are a boost for Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri, who has had to deal with a spate of injuries, including to key players Adrien Rabiot and Christian Pulisic who were hurt on international duty and will not be back for weeks.

Pioli said the awarding of the decisive penalty, given by referee Livio Marinelli following a check of the pitchside monitor, would “encourage players to dive at the slightest touch”.

Fiorentina’s sporting director Daniele Prade was even more blunt, blasting Marinelli for not having “the courage to back his original decision”.

“These are those incidents that change everything, we were playing to win the game and you just can’t do things like that. It’s scandalous,” said Prade.

“Gimenez was on the floor for 20 minutes and he was barely touched, it was almost grotesque... We didn’t deserve to lose and we definitely didn’t deserve to lose in that way.”

Earlier, Atalanta, eighth were held to a goalless draw against Lazio, who are 11th on the table with eight points.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025