Bilawal briefed on internal security

KARACHI: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari here on Monday and briefed him on the various measures taken by the federal government to maintain the law and order and ensure internal security.

“Mr Naqvi paid a visit to Bilawal House where he held an important meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interests, prevailing political developments and the overall situation in the country,” says a statement.

Minister Naqvi, it said, briefed the PPP chairman on the various steps taken to maintain the law and order and ensure internal security. He highlighted the ongoing efforts by the Federal Ministry of Interior to strengthen peace and stability across the country.

Bilwal emphasised the importance of national unity and collective efforts in addressing the challenges currently facing Pakistan. He said: “Political and institutional harmony was essential for the country’s progress and stability.”

PPP chairman stresses need for political, institutional harmony for country’s stability

Minister Naqvi echoed similar sentiments, noting that internal stability was crucial for the national development and it required cooperation from all stakeholders. He stressed that it was only through unity and consensus that the nation could overcome its present difficulties.

The PPP chairman expressed satisfaction over the internal security measures taken by the Interior Ministry and appreciated the efforts being made for the country’s peace and stability. The meeting underscored the commitment of both leaders to work together for Pakistan’s internal security and political harmony in the face of current challenges.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025