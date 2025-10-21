E-Paper | October 21, 2025

UC chairman among four held over protest against KE

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am

KARACHI: A union committee (UC) chairman belonging to the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and three others were arrested on Monday for blocking the Preedy Street during a demonstration against prolonged loadshedding in Lines Area.

An officer of the Brigade police confirmed the arrests and registration of a rioting case against them.

Among those arrested were JI UC-II Chairman Noman Hameed, his coordinator Syed Talal Ali, and others who have been booked under relevant legal provisions, the officer added.

In response, JI Karachi chief Munam Zafar condemned the arrests in a statement, saying that the residents of Lines Area had been enduring load-shedding for several hours. He described the protest as a peaceful demonstration against the “cruelty” inflicted by K-Electric.

Mr Zafar accused the police of arresting their local leaders without justification and filing a “fake” FIR to suppress the protest. He called it a conspiracy aimed at provoking residents and undermining their right to peacefully protest against the power outages.

“The protest is a democratic right,” said the JI city chief and demanded the immediate release of their local government representatives and the withdrawal of the charges against them.

He further highlighted that not only the Lines Area but several other parts of Karachi have been suffering from loadshedding for up to 18 hours daily, which is severely affecting residents’ lives.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

