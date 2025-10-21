Three die in accidents across city

KARACHI: Three persons were killed in separate accidents in the metropolis on Monday, police and rescue services officials said.

A teenager was killed and two others were injured in a hit-and-run accident at Native Jetty Bridge.

The police said the victims were riding a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit them. They sustained critical injuries and were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors pronounced 17-year-old Abdullah dead, while Mohammed Zohaib, 19, and Aman, 20, were admitted for treatment.

In another incident, a labourer was killed when a trailer ran him over inside the Port Qasim Authority (PQA).

The police said the trailer of a private company was loaded with goods inside the PQA. The labourer, Faiz Mohammed, 40, was loading the goods when he slipped, fell, and came under the wheels of the heavy vehicle.

He was taken to a private hospital in Gulshan-i-Hadeed, where doctors declared him dead. The truck driver was detained, and the vehicle was impounded by the police. Later, the body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

In yet another incident, a 17-year-old boy, identified as Abidullah, was killed on the main National Highway near Pipri, an Edhi Foundation spokesperson said.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025