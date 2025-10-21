E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Three die in accidents across city

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am

KARACHI: Three persons were killed in separate accidents in the metropolis on Monday, police and rescue services officials said.

A teenager was killed and two others were injured in a hit-and-run accident at Native Jetty Bridge.

The police said the victims were riding a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit them. They sustained critical injuries and were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors pronounced 17-year-old Abdullah dead, while Mohammed Zohaib, 19, and Aman, 20, were admitted for treatment.

In another incident, a labourer was killed when a trailer ran him over inside the Port Qasim Authority (PQA).

The police said the trailer of a private company was loaded with goods inside the PQA. The labourer, Faiz Mohammed, 40, was loading the goods when he slipped, fell, and came under the wheels of the heavy vehicle.

He was taken to a private hospital in Gulshan-i-Hadeed, where doctors declared him dead. The truck driver was detained, and the vehicle was impounded by the police. Later, the body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

In yet another incident, a 17-year-old boy, identified as Abidullah, was killed on the main National Highway near Pipri, an Edhi Foundation spokesperson said.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Doha truce
21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

AFTER over a week of hostilities during which some of the fiercest exchanges took place between Pakistan and...
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...
Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...