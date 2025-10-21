Students hold mental health awareness walk

DHA Suffa University students stage a walk on the campus.—Dawn

KARACHI: Students and faculty of DHA Suffa University organised a walk and seminar on the campus to raise awareness on mental well-being.

University’s Vice Chancellor Dr Ahmed Saeed Minhas and Registrar Zahid ul Hassan led the walk.

Speakers at the seminar, held to mark World Mental Health Day, emphasised that ensuring accessible, judgement-free mental health support, especially during crises, is essential for a resilient, informed, and compassionate society.

Dr Sumbul Mujeeb, chairperson, psychology department, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology; Yasirah Gohar and Dr Asma Zarin of Karwan-e-Hayat (Institute of Mental Health Care); faculty members from the university’s department of psychology Inam ur Rehman, Rashda Khan, Huma Pervaiz and Prof Dr Razi Sultan Siddiqui spoke at the event.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025