Mohatta Palace Museum curator Nasreen Askari retires

KARACHI: Mohatta Palace Museum curator Dr Nasreen Askari has retired after 28 years of service, the board of trustees announced on Monday.

According to a press release, she will be succeeded by Sumera Naveed, who has been appointed as curator. Dr Askari has however agreed to advise the museum on curatorial and organisational matters from time to time, it added.

Dr Askari joined the museum in 1998 and had overseen its growth, development and success. “During her tenure, she has brought a sense of fine design, display and documentation of art forms that have set a standard for museums in this country and in the larger region.”

The trustees acknowledged with immense gratitude her role in setting up the Mohatta Palace Museum and in its progress since its inception.

In addition, to her pioneering role on the textiles of Sindh, Dr Askari has curated and co-curated over 25 well received exhibitions.

Dr Askari stated, “I am grateful to the trustees and to the wider public for giving me an opportunity to serve the city of my birth. My time at Mohatta has been both a privilege and a pleasure and I hope that I have played a very small part in helping to transform the cultural climate of the city.”

