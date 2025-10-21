E-Paper | October 21, 2025

New Hamdard University VC

Published October 21, 2025

KARACHI: Professor Imran Amin has been appointed the new vice chancellor of Hamdard University after Prof Syed Shabib ul Hassan completed his eight-year tenure.

A university spokesperson said that the new VC, a professor of Artificial Intelligence, has taken over his new responsibilities.

Before joining Hamdard University as its eighth VC, Prof Amin was serving as Dean of the Faculty of Computing and Engineering Sciences at Szabist University. He has over 18 years of experience in teaching, research, and academic administration in the fields of artificial intelligence, internet, and manufacturing.

Prof Amin did his Masters and PhD from Loughborough University, UK, and his Bachelors from the NED University.

