Gunfight over felling of tree leaves four dead, including woman

SUKKUR/LARKANA: Three men and a woman were killed during a fierce gun battle between two rival groups in Aamil Mahar village of Shikarpur district on Monday. The clash also left three other women and a man critically wounded.

Residents of the village and police officials said that the two families belonging to the Mahar community first engaged in a heated argument over cutting of a tree and then males from both sides took out firearms and started attacking each other.

The gunfight left three men — Ghulam Sarwar, Rahib and Peeral — dead and four other persons —

Ms Fatima, Ms Beebal, Ms Shanila and Shaukat —

wounded. A late evening report suggested that one of the wounded women also succumbed to her wounds during treatment at Shikarpur Civil Hospital but her name could not be ascertained. Police, however, could not confirm the fourth death.

The villagers said that it was a fierce gun battle that continued for several hours and gripped the entire area in fear and tension.

A strong contingent of police rushed to the area and cordoned off the village to prevent escape of suspects. After bringing the situation under control, the police force started an investigation into the incident and a hunt for those involved in the violent incident. However, no arrests were made till late in the evening.

The office of the Larkana DIG confirmed death of three men. It disputed the name of one of the deceased, Peeral, claiming that he was actually Aitebar Mahar.

In a press statement, DIG Nasir Aftab said that the Shikarpur SSP had been directed to ensure arrest of all culprits.

The statement attributed the incident to an old enmity between the rival sides. It said that the village falls within the jurisdiction of the Abad Milani police station.

It said that the DIG spoke to Shikarpur SSP Shahzaib Chachar and ordered him to deploy additional police force across the troubled area.

He also directed the DSP concerned to remain present in the area.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025