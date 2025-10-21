E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Two firing incidents at SU summon action

A Correspondent Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am

DADU: An incident of firing caused panic at Sindh University’s Faculty of Arts while a separate incident of ‘accidental fire’ in a hostel room exposed presence of arms in the educational institution on Monday.

The university administration has taken notice of the incidents and is likely to take appropriate steps to ensure peace and security on the campus and at hostels.

A petty dispute between members of two student groups at the Faculty of Arts escalated into a violent clash that caused panic, chaos and fear among students and other people, many of whom had to take shelter in the nearby buildings.

No one was injured in the incident but the university’s security guards sprung into action to avert a flare-up.

Later, an International Relations student, Abdul Hafeez Zardari, said to be a Sindh Peoples Students Federation (SPSF) activists, was asked to appear before SU’s disciplinary committee on October 23 to explain his position. He was accused of having been involved in firing.

In the other incident, a Computer Science student, Javed Mustafa, sustained a gunshot wound in Room No. 24 of SU’s boys’ hostel block. It was claimed that a bullet hit him when a gun being cleaned by his roommate, Faraz Tunio, accidentally went off.

Javed was taken first to the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Scien­ces, Jamshoro, and then Liaquat University Hospi­tal, Hyderabad, for treatment.

Meanwhile, SU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Mohammad Marri has asked the provost of hostels, director of students’ affairs and director of campus security to ensure strict discipline and make hostlers to return to their rooms latest by 11pm. He also directed them to immediately expel all illegal occupants of hostel rooms.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Doha truce
21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

AFTER over a week of hostilities during which some of the fiercest exchanges took place between Pakistan and...
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...
Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...