Two firing incidents at SU summon action

DADU: An incident of firing caused panic at Sindh University’s Faculty of Arts while a separate incident of ‘accidental fire’ in a hostel room exposed presence of arms in the educational institution on Monday.

The university administration has taken notice of the incidents and is likely to take appropriate steps to ensure peace and security on the campus and at hostels.

A petty dispute between members of two student groups at the Faculty of Arts escalated into a violent clash that caused panic, chaos and fear among students and other people, many of whom had to take shelter in the nearby buildings.

No one was injured in the incident but the university’s security guards sprung into action to avert a flare-up.

Later, an International Relations student, Abdul Hafeez Zardari, said to be a Sindh Peoples Students Federation (SPSF) activists, was asked to appear before SU’s disciplinary committee on October 23 to explain his position. He was accused of having been involved in firing.

In the other incident, a Computer Science student, Javed Mustafa, sustained a gunshot wound in Room No. 24 of SU’s boys’ hostel block. It was claimed that a bullet hit him when a gun being cleaned by his roommate, Faraz Tunio, accidentally went off.

Javed was taken first to the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Scien­ces, Jamshoro, and then Liaquat University Hospi­tal, Hyderabad, for treatment.

Meanwhile, SU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Mohammad Marri has asked the provost of hostels, director of students’ affairs and director of campus security to ensure strict discipline and make hostlers to return to their rooms latest by 11pm. He also directed them to immediately expel all illegal occupants of hostel rooms.

