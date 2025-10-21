E-Paper | October 21, 2025

First test tube baby born in DI Khan

Published October 21, 2025

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The first successful birth of a test tube baby (IVF) took place in Dera Ismail Khan, marking a new era of hope for childless couples in the region.

The milestone was achieved through dedicated efforts of the medical team at Abida Infertility ICSI and Maternity Home Services (AIIMS) in collaboration with Rehmania Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

The initiative was led by Dr Anila Rehman and Dr Sobia Rehman, whose expertise and commitment made the achievement possible through advanced reproductive technology.

Dr Anila told journalists that the IVF results were satisfactory and comparable to national standards.

“This success brings hope, happiness and a new beginning for infertile couples in Dera Ismail Khan,” she added.

The medical team congratulated the family on the birth of a healthy baby girl and prayed for her bright and prosperous future.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

