SCCI calls for revival of Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday hailed the recent agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan for an immediate ceasefire after a week of intense border clashes, terming it a positive step toward lasting peace, improved bilateral trade, and regional stability.

In a joint statement, SCCI president Junaid Altaf, senior vice-president Mohammad Nadeem, vice-president Sabir Ahmad Bangash, and members of the executive committee said the business community strongly desired cordial relations with Afghanistan and other neighbouring countries, as peaceful ties were essential for boosting trade, exports, and achieving sustainable economic growth.

They, however, made it clear that there would be no compromise on the sovereignty, integrity, and solidarity of Pakistan. The chamber fully endorsed the stance of the government and the security forces on safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and ensuring regional peace.

The statement urged the Afghan government to take concrete steps for the elimination of sanctuaries being used against Pakistan, stressing that both sides should work together to maintain stability and prevent the recurrence of hostilities.

SCCI president Junaid Altaf noted that traders on both sides of the border had suffered heavy financial losses during the weeklong standoff, adding that the ceasefire agreement was a welcome development. He called for the immediate resumption of bilateral trade to prevent further economic hardship to the business community.

He said a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s best interest, as stability would help enhance trade and commercial activities along the border, benefiting people on both sides.

The SCCI chief pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s economy largely depended on trade with Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republics, and frequent border closures caused severe disruptions to exports and inflicted losses on traders.

Mr Altaf reaffirmed that the business community stood behind the government and the security forces in their efforts for enduring peace and prosperity in the region. However, he urged both Pakistan and Afghanistan to keep politics separate from trade, emphasising that economic cooperation was crucial for the stability and progress of both nations.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025