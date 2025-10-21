Minor burnt after being thrown into popcorn furnace in Sheikhpura

LAHORE: A minor boy suffered multiple burns when a man allegedly threw him in the furnace in Sheikhpura district here on Monday.

The police lodged a case against the unknown suspect who had fled the scene soon after the incident.

A resident of Nai Bhaeni, Attya Bibi told the police that her son Hashim (8) had gone to the nearby street to purchase popcorn from a local street vendor. She quoted the witnesses as saying that the suspect threw her son in the furnace that he was using to cook the popcorn, causing serious burns to his neck, arms and some parts of his chest.

She rushed to the spot and found her son injured, Attia said, adding that the suspect had fled the scene.

The police said they were conducting raids for the arrest of the fleeing man after lodging a case on the complaint of the victim boy’s mother.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025