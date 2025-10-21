E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Mystery youth booked for damaging e-bus

A Correspondent Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Sakhi Sarwar police registered a case against an unidentified youth who allegedly pelted one of the Punjab government’s recently-introduced electric buses with stones, shattering its window glass.

As per the police, a Green electric bus was going from Sakhi Sarwar to DG Khan when a youth allegedly harassed some girls traveling by the bus.

As a punishment, he was forcibly removed from the bus by the staff.

In reaction, the youth pelted the bus with stones and shattered its window glass before fleeing the scene, the police claim.

Taking notice, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid directed the police to immediately reach the spot and arrest those involved in the incident.

Sakhi Sarwar police have registered a case against the unidentified youth under sections 427and 341 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

