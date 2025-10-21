Doctor arrested for ‘torture’ of house help

SARGODHA: Jhal Chakian police have arrested a doctor allegedly involved in brutal torture of a minor girl employed as a maid at his house in Lahore, after a video clip showing the victim’s plight surfaced on social media.

According to Sarfraz, the father of the alleged victim, Hira (16), a resident of Mari village in Sargodha district, his daughter was employed as a maid at the house of Dr Umar Meikan, who also belongs to the same village, but resides in Lahore.

He alleged that Dr Meikan and his wife would not allow him to meet his daughter.

Sarfraz further said that on the intervention of some village elders, Dr Meikan finally allowed him and his wife to see their daughter.

He alleged that when they reached Dr Meikan’s house in Lahore, they found Hira in a miserable condition with his head shaved. He said the girl told them that Dr Meikan, with the help of his wife, allegedly shaved her head.

Sarfarz said, quoting his daughter, that the couple would also subject Hira to torture by giving her electric shocks. He also alleged that the employers would starve the girl and force her to stay awake all night.

The victim also alleged while talking to the media that the couple would not pay her salary as they adjust the amount against the cost of some utensils which got broken.

Sarfarz alleged that Dr Meikan had threaten to implicate him in a “fabricated” theft case if he reported the matter to police.

He said that they had earlier reported the matter to the Jhal Chakian police on Oct 18, but they were told that because the alleged atrocities were committed in Lahore, the case would be registered there.

However, when the video clip of the girl surfaced on social media, the police registered a case against the couple on the night of Oct 19 under sections 337-V and 354/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code and arrested Dr Meikan.

On the other hand, the arrested suspect says that the girl was employed at his sister’s house and allegedly committed thefts. Dr Meikan says that earlier Sarfarz had admitted his daughter’s “crime”, but after her video clip went viral on social media, he demanded Rs1 million for not implicating him and his wife in a “false” case.

Sources say that the police are also looking for Dr Meikan’s wife, who is also nominated in the FIR.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025